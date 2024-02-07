The Carlyle Group Inc Reports Mixed 2023 Results with Record AUM Despite Net Losses

Total Assets Under Management (AUM) : Reached a record $426 billion as of December 31, 2023.

Net Income (Loss) : Reported a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $(608) million for the full year.

Dividend : Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.35 per common share, totaling $1.40 for the full year.

Net Income (Loss) Per Share : Recorded a net loss per common share of $(1.68) on a diluted basis for 2023.

Total Balance Sheet Assets: Stood at $21 billion as of December 31, 2023.

On February 7, 2024, The Carlyle Group Inc (NASDAQ:CG) released its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2023, through an 8-K filing. Despite achieving a record level of Assets Under Management (AUM), the company faced significant net losses over the year.

Company Overview

The Carlyle Group is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise, deploying private capital across three business segments: Global Private Equity, Global Credit, and Global Investment Solutions. As of the end of September 2023, the firm managed $382.3 billion in total assets, including $273.0 billion in fee-earning AUM. Carlyle operates through 29 offices across five continents, serving a diverse client base of institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

Financial Performance and Challenges

The Carlyle Group Inc reported a net loss before provision for income taxes of $(843) million for Q4 2023 and $(601) million for the full year. The net loss attributable to The Carlyle Group Inc common shareholders was $(692) million for the fourth quarter and $(608) million for the year, translating to a net loss per common share of $(1.92) and $(1.68), respectively, on a diluted basis. These losses highlight the challenges faced by the firm in a year marked by volatile market conditions and underscore the importance of maintaining operational efficiency and investment performance.

Despite these challenges, the firm's record AUM signifies the trust and commitment of its investors and the firm's ability to attract capital, which is crucial for an asset management company. The ability to grow AUM is a key indicator of the company's competitive position and future revenue potential in the industry.

Financial Achievements and Importance

Amidst the reported losses, The Carlyle Group Inc maintained its dividend, declaring a quarterly dividend of $0.35 per common share, with an aggregate distribution of $1.40 to common shareholders for the full year. This decision reflects the company's commitment to shareholder returns and confidence in its long-term financial health. Dividends are a vital aspect of shareholder value, particularly for investors who prioritize income alongside capital gains.

Analysis of Financial Statements

The balance sheet assets of The Carlyle Group Inc stood at $21 billion as of December 31, 2023. The firm's financial position, as reflected in its balance sheet, remains robust, providing a foundation for future growth and stability. The company's ability to maintain a strong balance sheet is essential for its operations, allowing it to withstand market fluctuations and invest in opportunities that align with its strategic objectives.

Carlyle Chief Executive Officer Harvey M. Schwartz commented on the results, stating, Carlyle generated record results including record AUM in 2023. We enter 2024 with significant momentum and strong operating leverage and are well-positioned to deliver value for all of our stakeholders.

This statement from the CEO emphasizes the firm's focus on leveraging its current position to enhance value for stakeholders, despite the net losses reported. It also suggests a forward-looking approach to navigating the challenges ahead.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Carlyle Group Inc's financial results for 2023 present a mixed picture, with record AUM achievement overshadowed by net losses. However, the maintenance of the dividend and the firm's strong balance sheet assets offer a silver lining. As the company moves into 2024, it aims to capitalize on its momentum and operational leverage to navigate through the complexities of the market and continue delivering value to its stakeholders.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from The Carlyle Group Inc for further details.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

