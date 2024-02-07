Advertisement
Carlyle reports 7% drop in Q4 earnings amid decline in asset sales

Chibuike Oguh
·2 min read
The logo of The Carlyle Group is displayed at the company's office in Tokyo

By Chibuike Oguh

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Carlyle Group said on Wednesday its fourth-quarter distributable earnings fell 7% year-on-year, as it sold fewer assets from its private equity portfolio.

Distributable earnings, which represents the cash used to pay dividends to shareholders, dropped to $402.7 million from $433 million a year earlier.

That resulted in after-tax distributable earnings of 86 cents. While this represented a decline, it was higher than the mean Wall Street analyst estimate of 78 cents, according to LSEG data.

Carlyle said its net profit from asset sales fell nearly 44% to $257.7 million, as market volatility, high interest rates and geopolitical tensions weighed on its ability to cash out investments.

Income from fund management fees, however, rose 2.5% to $525.1 million, helped by growth in its total assets under management, which reached a record $426 billion in the fourth quarter.

"It was a record year for Carlyle and we're building that momentum into 2024," Carlyle Chief Executive Harvey Schwartz said during a conference call with journalists.

Just like its peers, Carlyle's corporate private equity funds gained 2% during the quarter, while global credit funds rose 4%. It real estate portfolio lost 2%, while infrastructure and natural resources funds were flat.

Blackstone Inc's corporate private equity funds gained 3.5%, while its opportunistic real estate portfolio depreciated by 3.8%, the firm said last week. On Tuesday, KKR & Co Inc reported that its private equity funds gained 3% while its opportunistic real estate fell 1%.

Carlyle reported a net loss of $692 million under generally accepted principles (GAAP), compared with a net income of $127.2 million a year earlier, owing to a one-time charge of $1.1 billion relating to new changes to its compensation program designed to pay out more profits to employees and executives.

Carlyle spent $7.2 billion on new acquisitions, raised nearly $17 billion of new capital, and retained $76 billion of unspent capital as of the end of December. It declared a quarterly dividend of 35 cents.

(Reporting by Chibuike Oguh in New York; Editing by Michael Perry)

