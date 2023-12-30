CarMax Inc President & CEO William Nash Sells 102,775 Shares

William Nash, President & CEO of CarMax Inc (NYSE:KMX), executed a sale of 102,775 shares in the company on December 26, 2023, according to a recent SEC Filing. CarMax Inc is a retailer of used vehicles and also provides auto financing services through its CarMax Auto Finance division. The company operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 273,421 shares and purchased a total of 8,220 shares. The recent transaction is part of a series of sales by the insider, indicating a trend in insider trading activity.

The insider transaction history for CarMax Inc shows a pattern of insider sales, with 11 insider sells recorded over the past year and only 1 insider buy during the same period.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of CarMax Inc were trading at $75.09, giving the company a market capitalization of $12.126 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 24.36, which is above both the industry median of 17.24 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $75.09 and a GuruFocus Value of $80.55, CarMax Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.93, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

