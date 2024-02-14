CarMax Inc Takes a Dip in Ruane Cunniff's Latest 13F Filing

Insights into the Investment Moves of a Graham-and-Doddsville Superinvestor

Ruane Cunniff (Trades, Portfolio), a firm with a legacy of value investing since 1969, has recently disclosed its 13F holdings for the fourth quarter of 2023. The firm, founded by William Ruane and Rick Cunniff, follows a philosophy rooted in the teachings of Benjamin Graham, emphasizing long-term ownership of high-quality businesses at reasonable prices. Their approach, which has been recognized by Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio), focuses on intensive primary research and rational decision-making, aiming to outperform the S&P 500 with less fundamental risk.

Summary of New Buys

Ruane Cunniff (Trades, Portfolio)'s latest 13F filing reveals the addition of a new stock to its portfolio:

The most significant addition was S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI), with 531 shares, accounting for a total value of $233.92 million.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

The firm also decided to exit several positions entirely in the fourth quarter of 2023:

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK): Ruane Cunniff (Trades, Portfolio) sold all 295,040 shares, resulting in a -0.16% impact on the portfolio.

Atlanta Braves Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BATRK): Ruane Cunniff (Trades, Portfolio) liquidated all 224,489 shares, causing a -0.13% impact on the portfolio.

Key Position Reductions

Significant reductions were made in 27 stocks, with the most noteworthy being:

Reduced CarMax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 1,438,450 shares, resulting in a -25.85% decrease in shares and a -1.69% impact on the portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of $67.22 during the quarter and has returned 14.07% over the past 3 months and -5.47% year-to-date.

Reduced Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) by 270,004 shares, resulting in a -30.2% reduction in shares and a -1.34% impact on the portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of $325.65 during the quarter and has returned 39.78% over the past 3 months and 30.00% year-to-date.

Portfolio Overview

As of the fourth quarter of 2023, Ruane Cunniff (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio comprised 33 stocks. The top holdings included 11.5% in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE), 9.31% in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW), 9% in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH), 8.45% in Elevance Health Inc (NYSE:ELV), and 6.78% in Liberty Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK).

The firm's investments are primarily concentrated across seven industries: Financial Services, Communication Services, Healthcare, Technology, Industrials, Consumer Cyclical, and Consumer Defensive, reflecting a diverse yet focused approach to value investing.

