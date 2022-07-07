U.S. markets open in 4 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,857.50
    +9.25 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,085.00
    +72.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,925.50
    +45.25 (+0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,734.20
    +5.60 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.57
    +0.04 (+0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,740.70
    +4.20 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    19.25
    +0.16 (+0.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0195
    +0.0010 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.70
    -0.84 (-3.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1971
    +0.0049 (+0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1120
    +0.1970 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,510.18
    +326.59 (+1.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    446.34
    +10.82 (+2.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,166.41
    +58.64 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,490.53
    +382.88 (+1.47%)
     

Carnrite and Persefoni Expand Partnership to Accelerate Private Sector Carbon Emission Reductions

The Carnrite Group
·3 min read

LONDON, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Carnrite Group (“Carnrite”) and Persefoni Inc. ("Persefoni”) have announced the development of a Footprint Data Services solution to expand their strategic partnership and support more businesses as they begin their emissions reduction journeys.

While new regulations are mandating climate disclosures across major markets including the US, UK and European Union, many businesses still lack the adequate resources and ability to accurately measure and reduce their greenhouse gas emissions. This partnership will seek to resolve this by delivering to businesses at the start of their emission reduction journeys access to new climate technology solutions so they can meet evolving investor and stakeholder demands. By increasing accessibility, Persefoni and Carnrite hope to accelerate Persefoni’s enterprise customers’, and other businesses’, emission reduction and net zero ambitions.

The Footprint Data Services combines Persefoni’s market-leading SaaS climate management and carbon accounting platform with Carnrite’s dedicated sustainability advisory practice and carbon accounting expertise. Under the Footprint Data Services, Carnrite will fully manage the collection of activity level data from various organizational sources, format and prepare collected activity data, including the preparation of proxy datasets as needed, and upload the activity data into the Persefoni platform. Carnrite will also conduct data quality assurance and gap assessments to identify any outliers of the client’s carbon footprint. At the completion of the Footprint Data Services, Carnrite will provide clients with data governance and process recommendations to streamline on-going emissions reporting.

Going forward, Carnrite and Persefoni will continue to explore opportunities to expand collective service offerings that support and facilitate clients’ carbon management initiatives, including decarbonization roadmap services for Persefoni customers.

Persefoni CEO, Kentaro Kawamori, commented: "One of the most time-intensive parts of any carbon accounting process is identifying, sourcing, and readying data to be usable for calculations. The Carnrite Group has developed a deep expertise working with financial, operational, supply chain, and investment data that allows them to deliver a service for our joint customers that significantly reduces their time spent going through a carbon accounting process."

Carnrite Group’s CEO, Al Carnrite, commented: “Combining our sustainability services with Persefoni’s carbon management software enhances our ability to help companies achieve their climate and sustainability goals. We’re excited to build upon our partnership and make it even easier for customers to adopt this market-leading software.”

About Carnrite

Carnrite Group is a management consultancy with offices in Houston, London, and Abu Dhabi. The company deploys its unique combination of consulting expertise and industry experience to assist clients with topics such as corporate strategy, mergers and acquisitions, performance improvement, human capital, and digital transformation. Carnrite Group’s Sustainability and Energy Transition practice helps clients measure, monitor, reduce, and offset their carbon footprint, while investing in new energies and low carbon solutions. Clients view Carnrite Group as a dedicated, practical business partner capable of implementing complex change. Learn more at carnritegroup.com.

About Persefoni

Persefoni Inc. is a leading Climate Management & Accounting Platform (CMAP). The company's Software-as-a-Service solutions enable enterprises and financial institutions to meet stakeholder and regulatory climate disclosure requirements with the highest degree of trust, transparency, and ease. As the ERP of Carbon, the Persefoni platform provides users a single source of carbon truth across their organization, enabling them to manage their carbon transactions and inventory with the same rigor and confidence as their financial transactions. Learn more at persefoni.com.

CONTACT: Lindsey Whitlock media@carnritegroup.com


Recommended Stories

  • Russia Targets Europe With a Commodity Weapon: Kazakh Crude

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin has found another weapon to use against European countries supporting Ukraine -- Kazakhstan’s crude -- and it will cost him almost nothing, writes Bloomberg oil strategist Julian Lee.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarRoaring US Rental Market Shows Early Signs of Slowing DownUS, Allies Discuss Capping Russian Oil at $40-$60 a Barrel to Cut War FinancingCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Y

  • Tesla halts production in Berlin, Shanghai factories

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian explains why Tesla is slowing production in July.

  • Intel starts construction at New Albany semiconductor campus

    Intel Corp. began early construction work at its $20 billion New Albany semiconductor complex Friday. Construction is slated to occur Mondays-Saturdays on the site for about three years, with operations coming online in 2025, according to an update shared by a task force consisting of the Licking County Port Authority, Grow Licking County and the Licking County Chamber of Commerce. The complex will occupy about 900 acres of land in New Albany and is expected bring tens of thousands of jobs to the area, including construction jobs and roles at ancillary businesses.

  • Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Has 86% of Its Assets Invested In These 3 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway's quarterly 13F filing won't tell you about the Oracle of Omaha's $6.3 billion hidden portfolio.

  • Biden Dropping China Tariffs Could Be Good News for Tech Stocks

    100s of flights were canceled or delayed over the holiday weekend, sanctions hurt Russia but Putin also threatens food supplies, Tesla is no longer the world’s largest EV seller, and other news to start your day.

  • The timeline of the FDA's ban on Juul vaping products

    Yahoo Finance health reporter Anjalee Khemlani outlines the events surrounding the FDA's ban on Juul products and e-cigarettes, as well as Pfizer's Paxlovid COVID-19 treatment pill receiving an Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA.

  • China’s Steel Industry Sounds the Alarm Over Crisis Conditions

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s steel mills are sounding the alarm over crisis conditions in the industry as margins plunge due to weak demand. Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarRoaring US Rental Market Shows Early Signs of Slowing DownUS, Allies Discuss Capping Russian Oil at $40-$60 a Barrel to Cut War FinancingWall Street Says a Recession Is Coming. Consumers Say It's Already HereCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionThe s

  • Oil sell-off: 'We believe this move has overshot,' Goldman Sachs says

    The violent sell-off in oil prices amid recession fears may prove short-lived, argues Goldman Sachs.

  • The PC sales boom has finally gone bust, and chip stocks are taking the hit

    A drop in PC shipments is coming for the chip market.

  • Only one thing will send gas prices back below $4 a gallon, analyst says

    Despite West Texas intermediate crude oil futures dipping below $100 per barrel on Tuesday, serious gas price relief may be unlikely happen until motorists make adjustments by driving less.

  • U.S. Oil Plunges Under $96 As Recession Fears Mount; Gas Prices Set To Tumble

    U.S. crude prices fell below the $100 mark for the first time since early May Tuesday, setting up a near-term tumble for domestic gas prices - but further cementing the case for a near-term recession.

  • Oil prices: Experts predict how low they could go amid a recession

    The recent tumble in oil prices amid fears of a global recession begs the question: How low could crude go if major world economies do, in fact, contract? Predictions vary.

  • Crypto lender Voyager Digital files for bankruptcy

    (Reuters) -U.S. crypto lender Voyager Digital said on Wednesday it had filed for bankruptcy, becoming another casualty of a dramatic fall in prices that has shaken the cryptocurrency sector. Crypto lenders such as Voyager boomed in the COVID-19 pandemic, drawing depositors with high interest rates and easy access to loans rarely offered by traditional banks. New Jersey-based Celsius in June froze withdrawals and has hired advisers on a possible bankruptcy filing.

  • Solana Labs, Multicoin Accused of Violating Securities Law by SOL Investor

    A California resident alleged that Solana Labs, the Solana Foundation and other key players violated federal securities laws.

  • Amazon Prime subscribers can now get a free year of GrubHub+

    Yahoo Finance food reporter Brooke DiPalma details Amazon's inclusion of GrubHub+ to Prime member exclusive services after the Whole Foods parent company invested a 2 percent stake into the food delivery platform.

  • New EU laws aim to rein in Apple, Amazon, and other Big Tech companies

    Yahoo Finance legal reporter Alexis Keenan details the EU's recent Digital Markets and Digital Services Acts to regulate product favoritism and content moderation from tech companies.

  • Citigroup Says Oil Demand to See Further Downward Revisions

    (Bloomberg) -- The outlook for oil demand likely will see further downward revisions amid higher fuel prices, said Ed Morse, global head of commodity research at Citigroup Inc.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarRoaring US Rental Market Shows Early Signs of Slowing DownUS, Allies Discuss Capping Russian Oil at $40-$60 a Barrel to Cut War FinancingCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Below $100 as Recessio

  • Germany Faces Limited Options If Nord Stream Flows Don’t Return

    (Bloomberg) -- A key pipeline delivering Russia’s natural gas to Europe may not return to full capacity after planned maintenance this month, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said, echoing the concerns of German officials.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesUkraine Latest: Kyiv’s Immediate Funding Needs Hit $65 BillionPerson of Interest

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Royal Caribbean Probably Doesn't Want to be on This List

    Wages are on the rise, with average hourly earnings jumping 5.2% in the 12 months through May. Employee compensation, of course, is a major part of corporate costs. And rising costs can depress a company's earnings.