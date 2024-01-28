Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Pays A US$0.1125 Dividend In Just Four Days

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) is about to go ex-dividend in just four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase Carriage Services' shares before the 2nd of February to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 1st of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.1125 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.45 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Carriage Services has a trailing yield of 1.8% on the current share price of US$25.31. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Carriage Services is paying out just 22% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Luckily it paid out just 12% of its free cash flow last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. So we're not too excited that Carriage Services's earnings are down 2.5% a year over the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Carriage Services has increased its dividend at approximately 16% a year on average.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Carriage Services? Earnings per share are down meaningfully, although at least the company is paying out a low and conservative percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's definitely not great to see earnings falling, but at least there may be some buffer before the dividend needs to be cut. Overall, it's hard to get excited about Carriage Services from a dividend perspective.

In light of that, while Carriage Services has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Carriage Services (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

