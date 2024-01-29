Carriage Services' (NYSE:CSV) Dividend Will Be $0.1125

The board of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.1125 per share on the 1st of March. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 1.8%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Carriage Services' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. However, Carriage Services' earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 13.9%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 23% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Carriage Services Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was $0.10, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.45. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 16% per annum over that time. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Carriage Services hasn't seen much change in its earnings per share over the last five years.

In Summary

Overall, a consistent dividend is a good thing, and we think that Carriage Services has the ability to continue this into the future. The earnings coverage is acceptable for now, but with earnings on the decline we would definitely keep an eye on the payout ratio. Taking all of this into consideration, the dividend looks viable moving forward, but investors should be mindful that the company has pushed the boundaries of sustainability in the past and may do so again.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. To that end, Carriage Services has 2 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

