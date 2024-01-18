Carrols Restaurant Group Inc VP, CFO, and Treasurer Anthony Hull Sells 25,000 Shares

Anthony Hull, VP, CFO, and Treasurer of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST), executed a sale of 25,000 shares in the company on January 16, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing.

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc is one of the largest restaurant franchisees in the United States, and it operates a number of fast-food restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. The company is known for its focus on operational excellence and strategic acquisitions to expand its footprint in the quick-service restaurant industry.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 50,000 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent transaction is part of a series of sales by the insider, reflecting a consistent pattern of share disposals over the period.

The insider transaction history for Carrols Restaurant Group Inc shows a lack of insider purchases over the past year, with a total of 0 buys. In contrast, there have been 7 insider sales in the same timeframe, indicating a trend of insiders reducing their holdings in the company.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc were trading at $9.43, resulting in a market cap of $512.265 million.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 156.67, which is significantly above both the industry median of 23.22 and the companys historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $9.43 and a GuruFocus Value of $3.69, the price-to-GF-Value ratio for Carrols Restaurant Group Inc is 2.56, indicating that the stock is considered Significantly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

