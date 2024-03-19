Carvana Co (CVNA) CFO Mark Jenkins Sells 5,000 Shares

Mark Jenkins, the Chief Financial Officer of Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA), has sold 5,000 shares of the company on March 15, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at a price of $79.37 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $396,850.Carvana Co is an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company is known for its multi-story car vending machines and offers a unique car buying experience with a large selection of vehicles, transparent pricing, and customer service.Mark Jenkinss recent transaction follows a pattern of insider activity at Carvana Co over the past year. The insider has sold a total of 5,112 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock during this period.The insider transaction history for Carvana Co shows a trend of more insider sales than purchases over the past year, with 9 insider sells and only 2 insider buys recorded.

In terms of valuation, Carvana Co's shares were trading at $79.37 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of approximately $9.394 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 192.36, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 16.585 and also above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.With the current share price and a GuruFocus Value of $27.04, Carvana Co has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2.94, indicating that the stock is considered Significantly Overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.The recent insider sell by the CFO of Carvana Co may be of interest to investors monitoring insider behaviors as an indicator of company performance and valuation.

