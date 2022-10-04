U.S. markets closed

Casella & TerraCycle Launch Innovative Home Recycling Pilot for Hard-to-Recycle Items

Casella Waste Systems, Inc.
·4 min read
Casella Waste Systems, Inc.
Casella Waste Systems, Inc.

New Partnership Positions Casella as a Leader in the Research and Development of Practical Circular Economy Solutions for Consumers

RUTLAND, Vt., Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (Casella) (NASDAQ: CWST), a regional solid waste, recycling, and resource management services company, in partnership with TerraCycle, an innovative recycling company that specializes in hard-to-recycle materials, are pleased to announce the launch of TerraCycle Pouch by Casella.

Through this pilot program, households and businesses in and around Burlington, Vermont can subscribe to the service for a wide array of items that are not accepted in curbside recycling bins. Materials accepted through the service include coffee capsules, cosmetic packaging, eyewear, office supplies, pet food packaging, toys, and various types of plastic packaging. The full list of accepted items, including descriptions of how each material will be recycled, can be found at terracyclepouch.com.

“We’re excited to partner with TerraCycle on this project to explore how we can recycle more material and help customers and communities better achieve their recycling goals,” said John W. Casella, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Casella. “As with any pilot project, we expect to learn how to scale this resource management program and ensure that it can be economically viable during the trial. We are proud to try something new that might help further advance recycling and the circular economy in Burlington and beyond.”

The innovative subscription-based pickup service, that targets more than 20 hard-to-recycle materials, establishes Casella as one of the first fully integrated resource management companies in the country to offer additional services for 20 waste streams not accepted in curbside recycling.

Here’s how the TerraCycle Pouch by Casella program works:

  1. Subscribe
    Customers subscribe to the TerraCycle Pouch by Casella by visiting http://www.terracyclepouch.com and choose a plan that fits their needs.

  2. Receive supplies
    Casella delivers recycling pouches to collect the material in a simple and convenient way.

  3. Fill Pouches and Schedule Pickup
    Once the pouches are full, customers request a pickup by scanning the pouch’s QR code or logging into their account at www.terracyclepouch.com.

  4. Place at the Doorstep to Recycle
    Customers place their full pouches on their doorstep. Casella will pick them up and TerraCycle will recycle the acceptable materials inside.

Materials collected through the program will be received by TerraCycle’s material recovery partners, where it will be sorted manually and then automatically into individual components. Each material is then recycled into a raw format that can be used to make new products. A portion of the waste collected through the TerraCycle Pouch by Casella program will be recycled into benches and other items that will be donated to local public parks.

“Through the TerraCycle Pouch by Casella program, we are enabling consumers to divert waste from the landfill, engage their communities and be rewarded for their effort,” explained Tom Szaky, TerraCycle Founder and CEO. “By encouraging consumers to rethink what is waste, this program helps build awareness that solutions do exist for items that may seem otherwise unrecyclable.”

The TerraCycle Pouch by Casella program is in a pilot phase and open to any interested individual, school, office, or community organization in select towns in and around Burlington, Vermont. If the program proves to be economically and environmentally valuable for customers in the pilot group, Casella hopes to bring it to other areas of its operating footprint in the future.

About Casella Waste Systems, Inc.
Casella Waste Systems, Inc., headquartered in Rutland, Vermont, provides solid waste management services consisting of collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the northeastern United States. For further information, investors should contact Jason Mead, SVP Finance & Treasurer at (802) 772-2293, and media should contact Jeff Weld, Director of Engagement at (802) 772-2234, or visit the company’s website at http://www.casella.com.

About TerraCycle
TerraCycle is an international leader in innovative sustainability solutions, creating and operating first-of-their-kind platforms in recycling, recycled materials, and reuse. Across 21 countries, TerraCycle is on a mission to rethink waste and develop practical solutions for today’s complex waste challenges. The company engages an expansive multi-stakeholder community across a wide range of accessible programs, from Fortune 500 companies to schools and individuals, and has raised over $44 million for schools and nonprofits since its founding more than 15 years ago. To learn more about TerraCycle and join them on their journey to move the world from a linear economy to a circular one, please visit www.terracycle.com.

CONTACT:
Shaye DiPasquale
TerraCycle
shaye.dipasquale@terracycle.com

Jeff Weld
Casella Waste Systems, Inc.
802.772.2234
jeff.weld@casella.com


