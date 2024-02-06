BONFIELD ANDREW R J, Chief Financial Officer of Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT), executed a sale of 20,000 shares in the company on February 5, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 30,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. The company operates through various segments, including Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy & Transportation, and Financial Products.

The insider transaction history for Caterpillar Inc indicates a trend of more insider selling than buying over the past year, with 1 insider buy and 10 insider sells recorded.

Caterpillar Inc CFO BONFIELD ANDREW R J Sells 20,000 Shares

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Caterpillar Inc were trading at $321.46, resulting in a market capitalization of $164.29 billion.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 16.02, which is above the industry median of 14.045 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

Caterpillar Inc's stock, with a price of $321.46 and a GuruFocus Value of $295.76, has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.09, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

