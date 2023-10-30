CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Hasn't Managed To Accelerate Its Returns

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. That's why when we briefly looked at CBIZ's (NYSE:CBZ) ROCE trend, we were pretty happy with what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for CBIZ, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = US$166m ÷ (US$2.1b - US$474m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, CBIZ has an ROCE of 10%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Professional Services industry average of 12%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for CBIZ compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering CBIZ here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

While the returns on capital are good, they haven't moved much. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 10% and the business has deployed 76% more capital into its operations. 10% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that CBIZ has consistently earned this amount. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

In Conclusion...

To sum it up, CBIZ has simply been reinvesting capital steadily, at those decent rates of return. And long term investors would be thrilled with the 127% return they've received over the last five years. So while the positive underlying trends may be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

On a separate note, we've found 2 warning signs for CBIZ you'll probably want to know about.

