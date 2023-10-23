CDW Corporation (CDW) Grew on Robust Demand for Software-as-a-Service Solution

Wedgewood Partners, an investment management company, released its “Wedgewood Partners Large Cap Focused Growth Fund” third quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, Wedgewood Composite’s net return was -2.4% compared to the Standard & Poor’s -3.3%, Russell 1000 Growth Index’s -3.1%, and Russell 1000 Value Index’s -3.2% return for the same period. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Wedgewood Partners highlighted stocks like CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) in the third quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Vernon Hills, Illinois, CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) is an information technology (IT) solutions provider. On October 20, 2023, CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) stock closed at $200.42 per share. One-month return of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) was -2.60%, and its shares gained 23.39% of their value over the last 52 weeks. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has a market capitalization of $26.866 billion.

Wedgewood Partners made the following comment about CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

"CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) also contributed to the performance during the quarter as the Company's gross profit dollars grew slightly on a very difficult comparison (+35%) from a year ago. Much of this growth was driven by robust demand for software-as-a-services solution that more than offset double-digit declines in hardware from post-pandemic digestion. Software vendors partner with CDW because the Company has relationships with over 250,000 small and medium- sized customers (SMBs). It is often cost-prohibitive for software vendors to sell directly to this "long tail" of SMB customers, so CDW provides value for both IT consumers and vendors. The Company is well-positioned to intermediate technology vendors' cutting-edge solutions and SMB's growing IT-budgets, regardless of what new technology comes to dominate those budgets."

CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 33 hedge fund portfolios held CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) at the end of second quarter which was 33 in the previous quarter.

