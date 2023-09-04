Has CECO Environmental Corp.'s (NASDAQ:CECO) Impressive Stock Performance Got Anything to Do With Its Fundamentals?

Most readers would already be aware that CECO Environmental's (NASDAQ:CECO) stock increased significantly by 21% over the past month. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study CECO Environmental's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for CECO Environmental is:

7.6% = US$17m ÷ US$227m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.08 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of CECO Environmental's Earnings Growth And 7.6% ROE

On the face of it, CECO Environmental's ROE is not much to talk about. However, its ROE is similar to the industry average of 9.1%, so we won't completely dismiss the company. Moreover, we are quite pleased to see that CECO Environmental's net income grew significantly at a rate of 38% over the last five years. Given the slightly low ROE, it is likely that there could be some other aspects that are driving this growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

We then compared CECO Environmental's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 9.9% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is CECO Environmental fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is CECO Environmental Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Given that CECO Environmental doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Summary

Overall, we feel that CECO Environmental certainly does have some positive factors to consider. With a high rate of reinvestment, albeit at a low ROE, the company has managed to see a considerable growth in its earnings. The latest industry analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to maintain its current growth rate. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

