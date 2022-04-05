U.S. markets open in 6 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,576.00
    -1.75 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,814.00
    -15.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,159.75
    -4.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,093.10
    -1.50 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.24
    +0.96 (+0.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,930.80
    +1.60 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    24.78
    +0.19 (+0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0989
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4120
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.57
    -1.06 (-5.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3141
    +0.0025 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.7900
    +0.0180 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,620.51
    +470.16 (+1.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,096.14
    +11.89 (+1.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,541.91
    -17.01 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,787.98
    +51.51 (+0.19%)
     

Centamin PLC Announces 2021 Annual Report and Notice of AGM

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CEY
  • CEE

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2022 / In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's ("FCA") Listing Rule 9.6.1, today Centamin has submitted the 2022 Notice of Annual General Meeting (the "Notice") and the 2021 Annual Report and Accounts for the twelve months ended 31 December 2021 ("2021 Annual Report") to the National Storage Mechanism.

Both documents will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website www.centamin.com.

The Notice, proxy form for the 2022 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") and related ancillary documentation have been mailed to shareholders.

2022 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The AGM is to be held on 10 May 2022 at The Royal Yacht, Weighbridge, St Helier, Jersey, JE2 3NF at 11:00am (BST). The business to be considered by shareholders at the AGM is set out in the Notice, which includes explanatory notes on each of the resolutions.

The last two annual general meetings have been held at the Company's registered office with the minimum physical attendance required to form a quorum, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During this period, we ensured shareholders could continue to contribute to the meeting with an on-line voting facility and a webcast platform to raise questions. As at the date of the Notice, there are no restrictions in place in either the UK or Jersey and therefore an in-person AGM can be held.

While we would like as many shareholders as possible to attend our AGM, we appreciate this is not always possible. If you are unable to attend in person, your vote is important and if you want it to count,shareholders should complete and submit their votes online or complete and return the form of proxy to our registrars as soon as possible, and no later than 11.00am (BST) on 6 May 2022. Details of electronic voting instructions are set out in the Notice.

All resolutions for consideration at the AGM will be voted on a poll, rather than a show of hands, and all valid proxy votes cast will count towards the poll votes.

SHAREHOLDER QUESTIONS

We continue to value engagement with shareholders and if a shareholder would like to ask a question about the formal business of the Meeting, please email your questions to investor@centaminplc.com by 4:00pm (BST) on Friday, 6 May 2022. Alternatively, questions can be raised via the webcast platform, or in person for those attending the AGM, before and during the formal business, to be answered at the end of the meeting.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST PRESENTATION

The Company will host a conference call and webcast. Please find below the required participation details. A replay will be made available on the Company website.

To join the webcast: www.investis-live.com/centamin/62388fc2f1e36c0c00989782/fdlls

Please allow a few minutes to register.

Dial-in telephone numbers:

United Kingdom 0800 640 6441

All other locations +44 20 3936 2999

Participation access code: 138842

EXPLANATORY NOTE

For the purposes of complying with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule ("DTRs") 6.3.5R and the requirements imposed on issuers through the DTRs, the 2021 Annual Report, as submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, contains the following requlated information in unedited full text:

  • The principal risks and uncertainties facing the Company

  • Related party transactions

  • The Directors' responsibility statement in respect of the financial statements and directors' report contained in the 2021 Annual Report.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: please visit the website www.centamin.com or contact:

Centamin plc

Alexandra Barter-Carse, Head of Corporate Communications

Michael Stoner, Group Corporate Manager

investor@centaminplc.com

Buchanan

Bobby Morse/ Ariadna Peretz/ James Husband

+ 44 (0) 20 7466 5000

centamin@buchanan.uk.com

_________________________________________________________________________________________________

-END

LEI: 213800PDI9G7OUKLPV84

Company No: 109180

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Centamin PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/696073/Centamin-PLC-Announces-2021-Annual-Report-and-Notice-of-AGM

Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Gains; Twitter Stock Explodes As Elon Musk Invests; Donald Trump SPAC Plummets

    The Dow Jones gained. Twitter exploded on news Tesla CEO Elon Musk has bought shares. The Donald Trump SPAC plummeted.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The stock market can be a fickle place, as we’ve seen this year. Starting early in January, all the main indexes fell, in a broad-based sell-off caused, at least in part, by worries over inflation and the Federal Reserve’s decision to start raising interest rates in response. The promised end of the central bank’s long-standing easy money policy spooked investors. The currents shifted in mid-March, however, after the Fed pulled the trigger with a quarter-point rate hike. The collective mind calm

  • Elon Musk Is Suddenly Twitter’s Largest Shareholder: Here’s a List of the Top 10 Holders

    The billionaire reported owning a 9.2% stake in the social-media company, topping co-founder and Jack Dorsey and elbowing out numerous financial institutions.

  • Why Fisker Shares Popped Today

    Fisker (NYSE: FSR) may be behind other electric vehicle (EV) start-ups with the release of its first commercial vehicle, but it seems there are plenty of customers willing to wait. Investors in Fisker haven't had much to feel good about over the past year as shares have mostly treaded water. Fisker is offering four models of the Ocean SUV that are being manufactured under a contract agreement by 60-year-old automotive industry supplier Magna International.

  • Charlie Munger’s Thoughts on China and His 5 Favorite Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss Charlie Munger’s thoughts on China and his 5 favorite stock picks. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Charlie Munger portfolio, go directly to Charlie Munger’s 2 Favorite Stock Picks. Charlie Munger, the founder and chief of Daily Journal Corporation, is one of the most famous […]

  • Morgan Stanley Says ‘Bear Market Rally’ Is Now Over

    (Bloomberg) -- The recent rebound in equity markets will prove short-lived, one of Wall Street’s most vocal bears said on Monday, advising investors to seek refuge in bonds as economic growth slows. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Elon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Rus

  • Strong Insider Buying Supports the Bullish Thesis for These 2 Stocks

    A quick look at the charts shows just how volatile this year has been for markets. It looks something like a carpenter’s saw, with a jagged-toothed pattern, trending down and then back up. The key to the pattern is, volatility has increased this year. Uncertainty is rising, and it’s getting more and more difficult to predict where the stock market will go. What the retail investor needs is a clear signal, some sign writ large and easy-to-read, to point the way forward. We can start with the insi

  • Why Unity Software Stock Popped 9% on Monday

    There's no obvious news driving the stock up today -- but there was some news last week. Specifically, in a mid-day note Friday, investment bank Citigroup suggested that the eventual size of the metaverse could be anywhere from $8 trillion to $13 trillion. Today, however, investors seem to be clueing in to the opportunity for Unity to capitalize on selling 3D software for use in building the metaverse.

  • Why Sundial Growers Shares Withered by 4% Today

    An unpopular stock in an unpopular sector, Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) took a fresh share price hit on Monday. During an otherwise good day for the market, the Canadian marijuana company's stock fell by 4% on news that a voluntary ban on share trading by top managers has been accepted by a regulator. On Friday night, Sundial announced that the Alberta Securities Commission -- its principal regulator -- had granted the company a management cease trade order, or MCTO.

  • AMD to buy Pensando — a Milpitas startup led by Cisco vets — for $1.9B

    The startup that AMD is buying is the latest from a team of engineers and execs who sold several of their previous ventures to Cisco Systems Inc.

  • Here's Why Nio Shares Jumped Monday

    Momentum has been building in Nio's (NYSE: NIO) electric vehicle (EV) business, but the stock itself has been facing headwinds that have held it back. With that news, investors seem to be getting past that overhang in many U.S.-listed Chinese names, including Nio. Investors are taking notice and juicing the stocks gain today.

  • Trouble Is Brewing Under the Stock Market’s Surface, BTIG Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Cyclical shares tied to the U.S. economy’s health including banks, homebuilders and transports are struggling against the broader stock market, a telltale sign that investors remain hesitant to pour money into riskier corners of the market, according to BTIG, a U.S. brokerage firm. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; Signal

  • Hertz is buying 65,000 electric vehicles from Tesla rival Polestar

    Hertz taps Polestar to aid its electric vehicle ambitions, which also includes offerings from Tesla.

  • Trump-Tied Social Media SPAC Slides After Key Executives Quit

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of the shell company taking Donald Trump’s media venture public extended their selloff after a report that a pair of key executives resigned and Elon Musk bought a sizable stake in social-media competitor Twitter Inc. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tan

  • AMD to acquire cloud startup Pensando for $1.9 billion

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman reports that semiconductor company AMD has acquired cloud startup Pensando for $1.9 billion.

  • Get ready for a ‘new world order’ that drives stocks and bonds: BlackRock

    It's time for investors to prepare for the end of an era of low rates and slow growth that ruled since the 2008 global financial crisis, says BlackRock's Tony DeSpirito.

  • Why Upstart Holdings Plummeted 31% in March

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) had a rocky month of March as its stock price dropped 31%, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. Upstart Holdings is a consumer finance company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to handle loan requests. Roughly 70% of its loan requests are fully automated, and about two-thirds are approved instantly through the AI.

  • Why Nikola Stock Crushed the Market on Monday

    Good news from electric vehicle makers blended nicely with a positive development on the financing front.

  • Home Depot Is Undervalued and Oversold

    Home Depot is an investable stock once again

  • Better Buy: UiPath vs. DocuSign

    UiPath (NYSE: PATH) and DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) burned a lot of investors over the past few months. UiPath went public at $56 last April and surged to an all-time of $85.12 the following month, but it now trades at about $22. DocuSign, which went public back in 2018, closed at an all-time high of $310.05 last September, but now trades below $110 per share.