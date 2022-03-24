U.S. markets close in 2 hours 1 minute

Centamin PLC Announces Notification of Major Holding(s)

  • CEE
  • CELTF
  • CEY

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2022 / Centamin PLC (LSE:CEY)(TSX:CEE):

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

JE00B5TT1872

Issuer Name

CENTAMIN PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Schroders Plc

City of registered office (if applicable)

London Wall, Barbican

Country of registered office (if applicable)

England

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

23-Mar-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

24-Mar-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

4.997840

0.000000

4.997840

57797500

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

5.135270

0.000000

5.135270

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

JE00B5TT1872

57797500

4.997840

Sub Total 8.A

57797500

4.997840%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Schroders plc

Schroders plc

Schroder Administration Limited

Schroders plc

Schroder International Holdings Limited

Schroders plc

Schroder Investment Management Limited

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

24-Mar-2022

13. Place Of Completion

London

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Centamin PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/694567/Centamin-PLC-Announces-Notification-of-Major-Holdings

