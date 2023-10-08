Central Mass. by the Numbers

The main entrance to Heywood Hospital in Gardner

11

Heywood Hospital announced Monday that is has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. "Though our health system has stood the test of time, we are not impervious to financial challenges," co-CEO Tom Sullivan said. Heywood Hospital dates to 1907, built with money donated by Martha Heywood, the widow of Gardner furniture manufacturer Henry Heywood. Henry Heywood Memorial Hospital, as it was called for many years, initially had 20 beds. Because the bankruptcy filing is a Chapter 11, the hospital will be able to continue operations while the filing is processed.

Milford Regional Medical Center.

9/27

The largest nonprofit health care organization — and largest employer — in Central Massachusetts could merge with a long-standing independent hospital. UMass Memorial Health and Milford Regional Medical Center signed a nonbinding agreement, called a letter of intent, that will allow the organizations to explore a potential corporate affiliation. The move was approved by the boards at both hospitals, according to a joint news release Sept. 27. The health care landscape was going to make it difficult for Milford Regional to retain its status as an independent community hospital, said the release. Also, lasting impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic and "sustained financial losses" impacted Milford Regional's chances for expansion.

Interstate 290 looking westbound in a file photo; Kelley Square is at the bottom of the picture.

290

Worcester residents have lamented the way Interstate 290 has cut off neighborhoods from each other. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation, the City of Worcester and the Central Massachusetts Regional Planning Commission have applied for a $2 million federal grant to study reestablishing connections across I-290 between the Vernon Hill and the Canal District and Green Island neighborhoods. MassDOT said the federal Reconnecting Communities and Neighborhoods grant program funds projects that "remove, retrofit or mitigate highways or other transportation facilities that create barriers to community connectivity to improve mobility, access to daily needs and economic development."

Story continues

An electric vehicle charging station at the Mass Pike westbound rest area in Charlton.

$341,000

Guardian Energy Management Solutions of Marlborough will put chargers on the Massachusetts Turnpike that power up electric vehicles, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. Guardian signed a $341,000 contract with the state transportation department to supply the chargers, and once the work starts, it should take up to eight weeks for installation. The chargers will go in the same locations as the former EVgo units, a total of six spots: one each at the westbound and eastbound stops in Charlton and Lee, one at the eastbound stop in Natick and another at the westbound stop in Framingham.

Galaxy Life Sciences, a Webster developer, is looking to add more building space to The Reactory, a laboratory space on Belmont Street.

246,000

A developer is looking for city approval to more than double the size of its ongoing 95,000-square-foot life sciences project off Belmont Street at The Reactory biomanufacturing park. Galaxy Life Sciences of Webster is looking to bring the total area of its project to 246,000 square feet. It already has received approval for a 95,000-square-foot biomanufacturing development. The project would grow using land acquired in a $4 million, three-parcel deal earlier in the year. If approved, the project’s cost would jump from $50 million to $150 million while bringing 250 to 300 jobs, up from the previous estimate of 125 to 150 jobs.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Business Matters: Central Mass. by the Numbers