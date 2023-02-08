U.S. markets close in 2 hours 6 minutes

Century Aluminum Sets Date for Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Announcement

Century Aluminum Company
·1 min read
Century Aluminum Company
Century Aluminum Company

CHICAGO, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) will report fourth quarter 2022 earnings on Thursday, February 23, 2023 after the close of market trading. The news release will be issued through GlobeNewswire.

The company will hold a follow-up conference call on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time.

The earnings call will be webcast live on the Century Aluminum Company website, located at www.centuryaluminum.com. Plan to begin the registration process at least 10 minutes before the live call is scheduled to begin. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available for replay approximately two hours following the live call.

Contact:

Peter Trpkovski (investors and media)
investorrelations@centuryaluminum.com
(312) 696-3132


