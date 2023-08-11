CEO, President & Director of Marriott Vacations Worldwide John Geller Buys 4.8% More Shares

Those following along with Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by John Geller, CEO, President & Director of the company, who spent a stonking US$564k on stock at an average price of US$113. While that only increased their holding size by 4.8%, it is still a big swing by our standards.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by John Geller was the biggest purchase of Marriott Vacations Worldwide shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$114. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Marriott Vacations Worldwide Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 2.3% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide shares, worth about US$96m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Marriott Vacations Worldwide Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Insiders likely see value in Marriott Vacations Worldwide shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Marriott Vacations Worldwide. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Marriott Vacations Worldwide has 2 warning signs (1 is concerning!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

