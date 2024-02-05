CEO Stacy Brantley Acquires 13,649 Shares of Citizens Holding Co (CIZN)

On February 1, 2024, Stacy Brantley, CEO of Citizens Holding Co, executed a significant stock purchase, acquiring 13,649 shares of the company. This transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing.

Citizens Holding Co, traded under the ticker CIZN, operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company's offerings include deposit products, loan products, and internet banking, as well as other services.

Insider buying and selling activities are closely monitored by investors as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective. An insider purchase can suggest confidence in the company's future prospects or that the stock is undervalued. Conversely, insider selling might indicate that insiders believe the stock is fully valued or has limited upside potential.

Over the past year, the insider, Stacy Brantley, has purchased a total of 13,649 shares and has not sold any shares, indicating a potential belief in the company's value and growth prospects.

The insider transaction history for Citizens Holding Co shows a pattern of insider confidence, with 7 insider buys and no insider sells over the past year.

On the valuation front, Citizens Holding Co's shares were trading at $7.73 on the day of the insider's purchase, resulting in a market cap of $43.191 million. The price-earnings ratio stood at 8.45, which is below both the industry median of 9.34 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 0.47, with a GF Value of $16.32, indicating that Citizens Holding Co was significantly undervalued according to GuruFocus' intrinsic value estimate.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

