CES 2018 Day 2 roundup: From breast pumps to robots

The second day of CES 2018 brought us a slew of big announcements from the likes of Toyota, Samsung and Intel. But that wasn’t all we saw during day two of the biggest tech show on the planet.

First off was the Foldimate automated laundry folding machine. Though still a concept, the Foldimate can fold everything from garments for 5-year-olds to those for XXL adults. It can also fold towels and pillow cases. It can’t, however, fold baby clothes, socks or underwear.

Foldimate says its device should be available sometime in 2019 for roughly $980.

Then there was the Willow breast pump. A wearable pump designed to be worn by new mothers as they go about their daily lives, the Willow breast pump is both quiet and smart. It will tell you how much milk you’ve pumped, how long you’ve pumped and provide information on your last five pumps.

Next, we saw the Keecker robot. Available for a whopping $1,790 with 32GB of memory, the Keecker robot is designed to travel around your home and project a roughly 102-inch image on your wall. So you can watch TV in any room with a large enough wall.

Keecker comes loaded with Google’s Android TV software, so you’ll be able to stream Netflix and Hulu or cast video from your smartphone or laptop to the robot and onto your wall or projector screen whenever you want.

Keecker recharges itself by rolling onto its own charging station, and can interface with services like Google Assistant or Amazon’s Alexa. Which means you’ll be able to tell Alexa to make your Keecker move to a specific room, and the robot will do just that.

We also got to spend time with Shanghai-based augmented reality company Realmax’s Qian headset. Qian, which we tried for a brief amount of time, is designed for both commercial and consumer use. Unfortunately, the headset wasn’t exactly cooperative when we tested it. We experienced issues with battery life and the headset’s ability to pick up our hand movements.

Of course, the Realmax Qian is still in beta, so everything we experienced could change for the better, or worse, as the company gets closer to a full release.

Finally there were BACtrack’s new line of breathalyzers. Dubbed the BACtrack C6 and BACtrack Skyn, the devices measure both the blood alcohol content of your breath and how much alcohol is leaving your skin, respectively.

I tried the BACtrack C6 for work, of course, and after just three drinks it showed that I was legally over the limit to operate a vehicle. The BACtrack C6 can show you how much you’ve had to drink via its digital display or the BACtrack app.

The BACtrack Skyn, on the other hand, doesn’t follow a legal definition of being intoxicated, so you can’t use it to measure whether you should drive or not, but it will tell you how much alcohol you’ve had over a certain period of time.

Using the BACtrack Skyn app, the device, which you wear on your wrist, can tell you how much alcohol you’ve had and how much has left your body.

