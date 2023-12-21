CFO Houte Van Sells 10,906 Shares of Nurix Therapeutics Inc

On December 19, 2023, Houte Van, the CFO of Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NRIX), executed a sale of 10,906 shares in the company, according to a recent SEC Filing. This transaction was carried out with the shares priced at $10 each, resulting in a total sale value of $109,060.

Nurix Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies designed to modulate cellular protein levels as a novel treatment approach for cancer and immune disorders.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a cumulative total of 14,876 shares of Nurix Therapeutics Inc and has not made any share purchases. The recent transaction is part of a series of sales by the insider, reflecting the ongoing insider trading activity within the company.

The insider transaction history for Nurix Therapeutics Inc indicates a pattern of insider sales, with 15 insider sells recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same period.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Nurix Therapeutics Inc were trading at $10, giving the company a market capitalization of $446.231 million.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.25, with a GF Value of $40.76. This valuation suggests that Nurix Therapeutics Inc is categorized as a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice, according to GuruFocus's GF Value assessment.

The GF Value is a proprietary valuation metric developed by GuruFocus, which is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

