COMING UP:

Q3 GDP preview: Economic activity likely 'decelerated substantially'

Check back for results at 8:30 a.m. ET

Changes in Cargotec's Leadership Team

Cargotec Corporation
·2 min read
In this article:
Image: Leif Byström

Image: Michel van Roozendaal

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 28 OCTOBER 2021 AT 1:45 PM (EEST)

Changes in Cargotec’s Leadership Team

Michel van Roozendaal (M.Sc. Aerospace Engineering; MBA INSEAD, b.1963), currently President of MacGregor, has been appointed President of the Kalmar Mobile Solutions strategic business unit. He will continue to be a member of Cargotec's Leadership Team and report to President and CEO Mika Vehviläinen.

Following Mr. van Roozendaal’s appointment, Leif Byström (Bachelor degrees in Business Administration and Innovation Engineering; b.1962), currently MacGregor’s Chief Operating Officer and Interim Head of the Offshore Solutions Division, has been appointed President of the MacGregor business area. He will be a member of Cargotec's Leadership Team and report to President and CEO Mika Vehviläinen.

"I look forward to working with Michel as he leads Kalmar Mobile Solutions to the next phase. Michel’s successful leadership and solid experience within MacGregor, combined with his knowledge of the maritime industry, makes him well prepared to lead the business.

I extend my warm congratulations to Leif Byström as the incoming President of MacGregor. Leif has a broad experience and an excellent track record of business development and transformation throughout his years with MacGregor,” says Cargotec's CEO Mika Vehviläinen.

"It is a privilege for me to be part of the Cargotec journey. I’m very excited about the opportunity and look forward to working with the Kalmar Mobile Solutions leadership team to grow the business both profitably and sustainably," says Michel van Roozendaal.

“I am honoured to have the opportunity to lead MacGregor on the next stage of our journey towards becoming the leader in sustainable maritime cargo and load handling, and contributing to the continued growth of Cargotec as a member of the leadership team,” says Leif Byström.

Following the appointment of Mr. van Roozendaal, Mr. Stefan Lampa, who has been a member of the Cargotec leadership team and leading Kalmar Mobile Solutions since April 2019, will step down from his position.

The changes will be effective immediately.

Mr. van Roozendaal’s and Mr. Byström’s CVs and images are attached.

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec has signed the United Nations Global Compact Business Ambition for 1.5°C. The company's sales in 2020 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 11,000 people. www.cargotec.com

