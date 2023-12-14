Charles Brandes Bolsters Position in Phibro Animal Health Corp

Introduction to the Transaction

Charles Brandes (Trades, Portfolio), through Brandes Investment Partners, has recently increased the firm's stake in Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC). On November 30, 2023, the firm added 167,080 shares to its portfolio, marking a significant transaction for both the investor and the company. This addition has brought the total holdings to 2,040,380 shares, representing a 10.03% ownership in PAHC and a 0.38% position in Brandes' portfolio. The shares were acquired at a price of $9.59 each, with the trade having a 0.03% impact on the investment portfolio.

Charles Brandes (Trades, Portfolio) is a renowned figure in the investment world, having established Brandes Investment Partners in 1974. The firm, which he led until his retirement in 2018, is known for its global equity and fixed-income asset management, serving investors worldwide. Brandes, a disciple of Benjamin Graham, has authored "Value Investing Today," where he shares his insights on value investing principles. The firm's investment philosophy is centered on purchasing undervalued securities and holding them until their true worth is recognized by the market. With a diverse portfolio of 152 stocks, Brandes Investment Partners has top holdings in companies like Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA), Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ), and Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), with an equity value of $5.11 billion, and a strong presence in sectors such as Healthcare and Financial Services.

Details of Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Phibro Animal Health Corp, with its stock symbol PAHC, is a diversified company in the animal health and mineral nutrition industry. Since its IPO on April 11, 2014, PAHC has been developing, manufacturing, and marketing products for various food animals. The company's portfolio includes antibacterials, anticoccidials, vaccines, and mineral nutrition products. PAHC operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products, with the Animal Health segment being the primary revenue driver. The company's market capitalization stands at $469.033 million, with a current stock price of $11.58, reflecting a PE ratio of 22.27 and a status of being significantly undervalued according to the GF Value of $21.02.

Analysis of the Trade Impact

The recent acquisition by Charles Brandes (Trades, Portfolio) has a modest impact on the portfolio, yet it signifies a strong conviction in PAHC's value proposition. The trade has increased the position size to 0.38% of the portfolio, with a share change of 8.92%. This move aligns with Brandes' value investing strategy, suggesting a belief in PAHC's potential for appreciation.

Market Performance of PAHC

Since the trade date, PAHC's stock price has experienced a gain of 20.75%, climbing from the trade price of $9.59 to the current price of $11.58. This increase indicates a positive market response and suggests that the investment is moving in the desired direction. The stock is currently trading at 55% of its GF Value, which is considered significantly undervalued, offering a potentially attractive entry point for value investors.

PAHC's Financial Health and Growth Prospects

Phibro Animal Health Corp's financial health is reflected in its Financial Strength rank of 5/10 and a Profitability Rank of 8/10. The company's Piotroski F-Score of 7 indicates a healthy financial situation, while the Altman Z score of 2.49 suggests some financial stability. PAHC's Operating Margin growth of -8.20% and a Growth Rank of 5/10 show room for improvement, but the GF Value Rank of 8/10 indicates a strong potential for value increase.

Sector and Other Gurus' Holdings

Healthcare and Financial Services are the top sectors in Charles Brandes (Trades, Portfolio)' portfolio. Other notable gurus holding PAHC shares include Pzena Investment Management LLC and HOTCHKIS & WILEY, indicating a shared interest in the stock among seasoned investors.

Conclusion

The recent addition of Phibro Animal Health Corp shares by Charles Brandes (Trades, Portfolio) is a strategic move that aligns with the firm's value investing philosophy. With PAHC's stock being significantly undervalued and the company's solid financial rankings, this trade could be indicative of a valuable investment opportunity. Investors will be watching closely to see if the market continues to recognize the intrinsic value that Brandes Investment Partners has identified in PAHC.

