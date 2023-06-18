Charles Mosseri-Marlio Buys 1.3% More Nuvectis Pharma Shares \

Those following along with Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by insider Charles Mosseri-Marlio, who spent a stonking US$569k on stock at an average price of US$17.71. While that only increased their holding size by 1.3%, it is still a big swing by our standards.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Nuvectis Pharma

In fact, the recent purchase by Charles Mosseri-Marlio was the biggest purchase of Nuvectis Pharma shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$18.10 per share to be enticing. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. The good news for Nuvectis Pharma share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

In the last twelve months Nuvectis Pharma insiders were buying shares, but not selling. Their average price was about US$11.99. We don't deny that it is nice to see insiders buying stock in the company. However, you should keep in mind that they bought when the share price was meaningfully below today's levels. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Nuvectis Pharma Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Nuvectis Pharma insiders own about US$163m worth of shares (which is 56% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Nuvectis Pharma Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Nuvectis Pharma. Looks promising! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Be aware that Nuvectis Pharma is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those shouldn't be ignored...

