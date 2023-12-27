What Is Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.'s (NYSE:CRL) Share Price Doing?

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. Shareholders may appreciate the recent price jump, but the company still has a way to go before reaching its yearly highs again. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at Charles River Laboratories International’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Charles River Laboratories International Still Cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to our valuation model. It’s trading around 1.9% below our intrinsic value, which means if you buy Charles River Laboratories International today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $242.69, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Charles River Laboratories International’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Charles River Laboratories International look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Charles River Laboratories International's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 24%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in CRL’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CRL, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. For example - Charles River Laboratories International has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Charles River Laboratories International, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

