Charter downgraded, Cigna upgraded: Wall Street's top analyst calls

The most talked about and market moving research calls around Wall Street are now in one place. Here are today's research calls that investors need to know, as compiled by The Fly.



Top 5 Upgrades:



RBC Capital upgraded Cigna (CI) to Outperform from Sector Perform with a price target of $354, up from $327. The firm sees good visibility into the company's 2024 earnings growth, supported by share buybacks and a more solid operating backdrop this year, which includes pricing actions in the exchange book and "conservative assumptions" around stop-loss. Cantor Fitzgerald also upgraded Cigna to Overweight from Neutral with a price target of $372, up from $334.

Evercore ISI upgraded Tapestry (TPR) to Outperform from In Line with a price target of $50, up from $30. Tapestry's price to earnings has significantly lagged the recent peer group re-rating as the core Coach brand accelerates, and the firm believes Capri brands are significantly under-invested.

Redburn Atlantic upgraded Warner Music (WMG) to Neutral from Sell with a price target of $21, up from $17. Warner Music's new strategy, "less demanding" short-term expectations, lower capitalized advances and 30% valuation discount to Universal Music across various metrics make it the firm's relative preference.

Citi upgraded Citizens Financial (CFG) to Buy from Neutral with an unchanged price target of $36. The firm believes investors "should be playing offense rather than defense" in the current environment, saying the best time to own bank stocks is when valuations go from late cycle to early cycle multiples.