ChatGPT and AI: Security, Risk and Investing – Join Expert Panel May 10 at 1 PM EST

IPO Edge and the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association will host a fireside chat panel on Generative AI on Wednesday, May 10 at 1 PM ET. The live event will feature executives from AvePoint, Synthesis AI, Vinson & Elkins, Gallagher and ICR. The panel will be hosted by IPO Edge Editor-in-Chief John Jannarone and Editor-at-Large Jarrett Banks in a moderated video session lasting approximately 60 minutes including a Q&A with the audience.

There’s no doubt that artificial intelligence is poised to transform the way we work, learn and invest. While business leaders experiment with the technology and the ways that it can impact productivity, corporate learning, data analysis and resiliency – it’s critical to understand the security implications of the technology, ensuring ethical use while keeping sensitive data safe.

In this virtual panel, senior executives and advisors will discuss challenges resulting from the rising popularity of AI – from guiding employees on safe usage, to data security guidelines to establishing internal process and procedures to keep your organization safe. The panel will also discuss future-forward challenges including the influx of data the technology creates, emerging vulnerabilities and reputational risk.

Speakers:

Dana Simberkoff, Chief Risk, Privacy and Information Security Officer at AvePoint (Nasdaq: AVPT)

Seth Potter, VP at Synthesis AI (formerly founding partner at AI Reverie, sold to Meta)

Palmina Fava, Partner, Co-Head of White Collar Defense & Government Investigations, Vinsons & Elkins

John Marchisi, National Director, SPAC Segment, Gallagher

Katie Creaser, Managing Director, ICR

Companies:

About AvePoint

A five-time winner of the Microsoft Partner of the Year award, AvePoint provides the most advanced platform to optimize SaaS operations and secure collaboration, helping our customers overcome complex transformation, governance and compliance challenges. More than 9 million cloud users rely on our solutions to make organizations more productive, compliant and secure.

Our SaaS solutions are also available to managed service providers, so they can better support and manage their small and mid-sized business customers. Our multi-tenant solutions are available from over a dozen distributors in more than 100 cloud marketplaces worldwide.

About Synthesis AI

Synthesis AI, a San Francisco-based technology company, is pioneering the use of synthetic data to build more capable and ethical computer vision models. Through a proprietary combination of generative neural networks and cinematic CGI pipelines, Synthesis’ platform can programmatically create vast amounts of perfectly-labeled image data at orders of magnitude increased speed and reduced cost compared to current approaches. Synthesis AI’s customers include Fortune 500 technology, AR/VR/metaverse, automobile, teleconferencing, and AI companies.

About Vinson & Elkins

Vinson & Elkins is recognized as a premier law firm with a diversified practice that serves the needs of a global industry. We offer an integrated team of nearly 700 skilled lawyers in 12 global locations in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. For more than 100 years, V&E has achieved excellent results for clients around the world. Our reputation has been built on handling day-to-day matters, as well as those involving pivotal and bet-the-company legal issues. Consistently high rankings in legal directories such as Chambers and Legal 500, among others, reflects the confidence we have earned from clients and peers by delivering excellent results over the long term.

About Gallagher

Founded by Arthur J. Gallagher in Chicago in 1927, Gallagher has grown to be one of the leading insurance brokerage, risk management, and HR & benefits consulting companies in the world. With significant reach internationally, our organization employs over 39,000 people and our global network provides services in more than 130 countries. Since 1927, we’ve been working together with our clients to find effective solutions to their challenges, and our expert advisors are an integral part of your local business community.

About ICR

Established in 1998, ICR partners with its clients to execute strategic communications and advisory programs that achieve business goals, build awareness and credibility, and enhance long-term enterprise value. The firm’s highly-differentiated service model, which pairs capital markets veterans with senior communications professionals, brings deep sector knowledge and relationships to approximately 1,000 clients across more than 20 industry groups. ICR’s healthcare practice operates under the Westwicke brand (www.westwicke.com). Today, ICR is one of the largest and most experienced independent communications and advisory firms in North America, maintaining offices in New York, Norwalk, Boston, Baltimore and Beijing. Learn more at www.icrinc.com. Follow us on Twitter at @ICRPR and LinkedIn.

