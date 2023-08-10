U.S. markets closed

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd: A High-Performing Stock with a GF Score of 99

GuruFocus Research
·2 min read

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:CHKP), a leading player in the software industry, has been making waves in the stock market. As of August 10, 2023, the company's stock price stands at $130.41, marking a gain of 3.2% for the day and a 4.46% increase over the past four weeks. With a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, CHKP's impressive performance is reflected in its high GF Score of 99 out of 100, indicating its highest outperformance potential.

Financial Strength: A Solid Foundation

CHKP's Financial Strength rank of 10/10 underscores its robust financial situation. The company's high interest coverage of 498.06 and a debt to revenue ratio of 0.00 demonstrate its minimal debt burden. Furthermore, its Altman Z score of 7.65 indicates a low risk of financial distress.

Profitability Rank: Consistent and High

The company's Profitability Rank of 10/10 highlights its high profitability and consistency. CHKP's operating margin of 37.81% and a Piotroski F-Score of 8 reflect its efficient operations and healthy financial condition. Moreover, the company has maintained profitability for the past 10 years, further attesting to its financial stability.

Growth Rank: Strong Revenue and Profitability Growth

CHKP's Growth Rank of 10/10 indicates strong revenue and profitability growth. The company's 5-year revenue growth rate of 10.60% and 3-year revenue growth rate of 12.00% demonstrate its ability to expand its business operations effectively.

GF Value Rank: Promising Future Performance

The company's GF Value Rank of 7/10 suggests that it is reasonably valued with potential for future performance. This rank is determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, a proprietary metric calculated based on historical multiples and an adjustment factor based on a company's past returns and growth.

Momentum Rank: Strong Market Momentum

CHKP's Momentum Rank of 8/10 reflects its strong momentum in the market. This rank is determined using the standardized momentum ratio and other momentum indicators, suggesting that the stock has a high potential for continued growth.

Competitor Analysis: A Competitive Edge

When compared to its main competitors in the software industry, CHKP stands out with its high GF Score. Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT) has a GF Score of 17, Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) has a GF Score of 96, and Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) has a GF Score of 75. This comparison underscores CHKP's competitive edge in the industry. For more details, please visit our competitors page.

Conclusion: A Promising Investment Prospect

In conclusion, CHKP's strong GF Score of 99 and its high ranks in Financial Strength, Profitability, Growth, GF Value, and Momentum make it a promising investment prospect. The company's robust financial situation, high profitability, strong growth, reasonable valuation, and strong market momentum suggest a positive outlook for potential investors.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.