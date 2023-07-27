Chemed (CHE) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Chemed (CHE) reported $553.82 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.2%. EPS of $4.71 for the same period compares to $4.84 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $561.08 million, representing a surprise of -1.30%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -7.47%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $5.09.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Chemed performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Days of care- Total : 1673710 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1636553.

Average daily census Total : 18392 versus 17984.09 estimated by two analysts on average.

Number of days in relevant time period : 91 Days versus the two-analyst average estimate of 91 Days.

Revenues-VITAS : $320.86 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $316.02 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.8%.

Net Revenue - Medicare cap allowance : -$2.75 million compared to the -$2.33 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +37.5% year over year.

Revenues-Roto-Rooter : $232.96 million versus $245.06 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.2% change.

EBITDA-Roto-Rooter-Non GAAP: $65.88 million compared to the $72.94 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of Chemed have returned +4.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

