Chemed Corp VP and Chief Legal Officer Brian Judkins Sells 11,158 Shares

Brian Judkins, Vice President and Chief Legal Officer of Chemed Corp (NYSE:CHE), has sold 11,158 shares of the company on March 20, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing.

Chemed Corp, with a market capitalization of $9.726 billion, operates through its two wholly-owned subsidiaries: VITAS Healthcare Corporation which provides end-of-life hospice care services, and Roto-Rooter, which offers plumbing and drain cleaning services.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 11,158 shares and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 14 insider sells for Chemed Corp.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Chemed Corp were trading at $645. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 35.91, surpassing both the industry median of 25.6 and the company's own historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.17, with a current trading price of $645 and a GF Value of $553.53, indicating that Chemed Corp is considered Modestly Overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, factoring in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

