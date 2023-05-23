Chemung Financial's (NASDAQ:CHMG) Dividend Will Be $0.31

The board of Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 3rd of July, with investors receiving $0.31 per share. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 3.6%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Chemung Financial's stock price has reduced by 31% in the last 3 months, which is not ideal for investors and can explain a sharp increase in the dividend yield.

Chemung Financial's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, Chemung Financial has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. While past records don't necessarily translate into future results, the company's payout ratio of 20% also shows that Chemung Financial is able to comfortably pay dividends.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 5.6%. But if the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the future payout ratio could be 22%, which would be comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

Chemung Financial Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $1.00 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $1.24. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 2.2% over that duration. While the consistency in the dividend payments is impressive, we think the relatively slow rate of growth is less attractive.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Chemung Financial has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 27% per annum. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

Chemung Financial Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Chemung Financial might even raise payments in the future. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Chemung Financial that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

