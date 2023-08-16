Chevron upgraded, SolarEdge downgraded: Wall Street's top analyst calls

The most talked about and market moving research calls around Wall Street are now in one place. Here are today's research calls that investors need to know, as compiled by The Fly.



Top 5 Upgrades:

Evercore ISI upgraded Magnite (MGNI) to Outperform from In Line with a price target of $14, up from $11. The firm says the company is seeing accelerating revenue and EBITDA growth and is in a more prominent position in the supply-side of the ad-tech food chain. [Read more]

Wolfe Research upgraded NextDecade (NEXT) to Outperform from Peer Perform with an $8 price target. The firm believes the stock's risk/reward is "highly favorable" given the "limited commercial lift" to get a Train 4 of Rio Grande LNG final investment decision. [Read more]

Goldman Sachs upgraded Brixmor (BRX) to Buy from Neutral with a $27 price target. The company's and leasing spreads are providing "reliable growth," while the shares are trading at a discounted multiple, the firm says. [Read more]

UBS upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $42, up from $37. Shares are pricing in a decline in earnings power over the next 12 months, but this is misplaced, the firm says, stating that an earnings inflection is beginning to take shape amid sustained mid-single-digit organic revenue growth and improved outlook for U.S. Coffee business. [Read more]

Mizuho upgraded Chevron (CVX) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $209, up from $205. Although higher commodity prices and an improving macro outlook have driven outperformance of U.S. oil and gas stocks, there are some secular tailwinds for the energy sector that give more confidence in longer-term cash generation, the firm says. [Read more]

Top 5 Downgrades:

BofA downgraded SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $181, down from $320. The firm is "incrementally bearish" on the company's medium term component sales outlook following channel checks with installers and distributors. [Read more]



Argus downgraded Magellan Midstream (MMP) to Sell from Hold after a "strong run- up" in the stock. [Read more]



BTIG downgraded Marqeta (MQ) to Sell from Neutral with a $4 price target. The stock has not moved significantly on news of the four-year contract renewal with Square's (SQ) Cash App, which is likely attributable to the details of the agreement and the effect on the net take rate, as well as ongoing woes for Marqeta's non-Block revenue streams, the firm says. [Read more]



Mizuho downgraded Marathon Petroleum (MPC) to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $161, up from $148. The firm stays constructive on the space, particularly U.S. exploration and production stocks, but while refining margins are likely strong, it says the risk/reward for the group is skewed to the downside. [Read more]



JPMorgan downgraded Chesapeake Energy (CHK) to Neutral from Overweight with a price target of $96, down from $97. The firm cites valuation, with the stock currently among the most expensive of the natural gas focused exploration and production companies. [Read more]

