Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance to Present at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc.

CHICAGO, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: REFI) (“Chicago Atlantic” or the “Company”), a commercial real estate finance company, will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Sidoti March Virtual Investor Conference, taking place on March 23-24, 2022.



The Company’s presentation will begin at 12:15 p.m. ET on March 23, 2022 and can be accessed live here: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_tjB8y680SBqX30vtDPGjaw . To register for the presentation or one-on-one meetings, please visit www.sidoti.com/events. A copy of Chicago Atlantic’s updated investor presentation can be found on the Company’s Investor Relations page.

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: REFI) is a market-leading mortgage REIT utilizing significant real estate, credit and cannabis expertise to originate senior secured loans primarily to state-licensed cannabis operators in limited-license states in the United States. Chicago Atlantic intends to elect and qualify to be taxed as a REIT under Section 856 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 and is managed by Chicago Atlantic REIT Manager, LLC.

