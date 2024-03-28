Chief Accounting Officer David Grover Sells Shares of Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK)

David Grover, the Chief Accounting Officer of Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK), has sold 6,481 shares of the company on March 27, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $233.06 per share, resulting in a total value of $1,510,582.86.

Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) is a leading data analytics provider serving customers in insurance, energy and specialized markets, and financial services. The company helps clients make better decisions about risk, investments, and operations with predictive analytics and decision support solutions.

Over the past year, David Grover has sold a total of 6,481 shares of Verisk Analytics Inc and has not made any share purchases. This latest transaction continues a pattern of insider selling activity at the company. In the past year, there has been a total of 17 insider sells and only 1 insider buy at Verisk Analytics Inc.

On the valuation front, Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) had a market cap of $33.553 billion as of the date of the insider sale. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 55.70, which is above both the industry median of 17.705 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This indicates a higher valuation compared to its peers and its own historical valuation.

The stock was trading at $233.06 on the day of the transaction, with a GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $251.81. This results in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.93, suggesting that Verisk Analytics Inc is fairly valued according to GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects. The consistent pattern of insider selling at Verisk Analytics Inc may be of interest to stakeholders and potential investors as they assess the company's stock performance and valuation.

For more detailed information on insider transactions and stock performance for Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK), interested parties can refer to the full SEC filing.

