Howard Guild, Chief Accounting Officer of Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB), executed a sale of 22,853 shares in the company on January 24, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was carried out at an average price of $51.66 per share, resulting in a total value of $1,180,899.98.

Schlumberger Ltd is a global technology company that provides products and services to the energy industry. The company's offerings include solutions for drilling, production, and reservoir characterization, among other aspects of the oil and gas sector. With operations in more than 120 countries, Schlumberger is known for its expertise in the development and deployment of innovative technologies for the energy industry.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 40,353 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent transaction by the insider is part of a series of sales that have occurred over the last year.

The insider transaction history for Schlumberger Ltd shows a pattern of insider sales. There has been only 1 insider buy and 27 insider sells over the past year.

Chief Accounting Officer Howard Guild Sells 22,853 Shares of Schlumberger Ltd

On the valuation front, Schlumberger Ltd's shares were trading at $51.66 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market cap of $74.874 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 17.97, which is above the industry median of 9.44 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.96, with a GF Value of $53.85, indicating that Schlumberger Ltd is considered Fairly Valued based on its GF Value.

Chief Accounting Officer Howard Guild Sells 22,853 Shares of Schlumberger Ltd

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

