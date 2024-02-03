Chief Business Officer Corrine Savill Sells 40,000 Shares of Cullinan Oncology Inc

Corrine Savill, Chief Business Officer of Cullinan Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CGEM), has sold 40,000 shares of the company on February 1, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at a price of $16.18 per share, resulting in a total value of $647,200.

Cullinan Oncology Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a diversified pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies. The company aims to address the unmet medical needs of cancer patients by applying a broad array of cancer therapies such as small molecules, biologics, and immuno-oncology approaches.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 120,000 shares of Cullinan Oncology Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a series of transactions that have taken place over the last year.

The insider transaction history for Cullinan Oncology Inc reveals a pattern of insider selling activity. In the past year, there have been no insider buys recorded, while there have been 41 insider sells. This trend is often scrutinized by investors as insider selling can sometimes provide insights into potential future stock performance.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Cullinan Oncology Inc were trading at $16.18, giving the company a market capitalization of approximately $759.356 million.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as part of their due diligence process, as these transactions can provide valuable insights into insider sentiment and potential future stock movements. However, it is important to consider a wide range of factors when evaluating the implications of insider trading activity.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

