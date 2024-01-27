Jonathan Mcneill, Chief Business Officer of Dyne Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DYN), executed a sale of 20,000 shares in the company on January 26, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was carried out at an average price of $24.53 per share, resulting in a total value of $490,600.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing life-transforming therapies for patients with serious muscle diseases. The company leverages its proprietary FORCE platform to enhance the delivery of therapeutics to muscle tissues.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 60,140 shares of Dyne Therapeutics Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a series of transactions observed over the last 12 months.

The insider transaction history for Dyne Therapeutics Inc indicates a pattern of insider sales, with 39 recorded over the past year, compared to just 1 insider buy during the same period.

On the date of the insider's most recent transaction, shares of Dyne Therapeutics Inc were trading at $24.53, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.66 billion.

Chief Business Officer Jonathan Mcneill Sells 20,000 Shares of Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN)

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's value and future performance. However, it is important to consider a wide range of factors when evaluating the implications of insider trading activity.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

