Chief Development Officer Darlene Noci Sells 20,000 Shares of Nuvalent Inc (NUVL)

Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL), a company specializing in the development of precisely targeted therapies for patients with cancer, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Chief Development Officer Darlene Noci sold 20,000 shares of the company on March 22, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this SEC Filing link.Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 124,000 shares of Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been no insider buys but 35 insider sells over the past year.On the date of the reported sale, shares of Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) were trading at $77.51. The company's market capitalization stood at $4.897 billion.

The insider transaction history suggests a pattern of sales by company insiders, which may be of interest to current and potential investors. It is important for investors to consider insider transactions as one of many factors when evaluating a company.

