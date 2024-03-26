Robert Andrade, the Chief Financial Officer of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC), has sold 13,975 shares of the company on March 25, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $11 per share, which resulted in a total value of $153,725.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of PEDMARK (a unique formulation of sodium thiosulfate), which is designed to reduce the incidence of hearing loss in pediatric cancer patients being treated with platinum-based chemotherapy.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 68,975 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a series of transactions over the same period, which includes 11 insider sells and no insider buys.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc were trading at $11, giving the company a market capitalization of $301.594 million.

Chief Financial Officer Robert Andrade Sells Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (FENC)

The insider transaction history for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc indicates a trend of insider sales over the past year, with no insider purchases reported during the same timeframe. This pattern of insider activity may be of interest to investors and analysts monitoring the company's stock performance and insider behavior.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

