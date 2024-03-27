Chief Financial Officer Robert Andrade Sells 13,975 Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (FENC)

Robert Andrade, the Chief Financial Officer of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC), has sold 13,975 shares of the company on March 26, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $10.9 per share, resulting in a total value of $152,327.5.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of PEDMARK (a unique formulation of sodium thiosulfate), which is designed to reduce the incidence of hearing loss in pediatric cancer patients being treated with platinum-based chemotherapy. The company's commitment to addressing this significant unmet medical need is evident in its dedication to advancing PEDMARK through the clinical and regulatory process.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 82,950 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider sales at the company, with a total of 13 insider sells and no insider buys occurring over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc were trading at $10.9, giving the company a market capitalization of $299.984 million.

The insider transaction history suggests a pattern of sales from insiders at Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, which may be of interest to investors and analysts monitoring insider behaviors and company performance.

