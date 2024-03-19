DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (NYSE:DV), a software platform that provides digital media measurement and analytics, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Chief Legal Officer Andrew Grimmig sold 50,924 shares of the company on March 18, 2024.Andrew Grimmigs transaction involved the disposal of 50,924 shares at an undisclosed price. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 130,924 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.The insider transaction history for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc shows a pattern of insider selling activity. In the past year, there have been 61 insider sells and only 2 insider buys. This trend can be visualized in the following insider trend image:

Chief Legal Officer Andrew Grimmig Sells 50,924 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (DV)

On the valuation front, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc shares were trading at $33.51 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $5.725 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 81.54, which is above the industry median of 27.93 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.The stock's valuation relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) indicates that DoubleVerify Holdings Inc is currently modestly undervalued. With a share price of $33.51 and a GF Value of $40.93, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.82. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Chief Legal Officer Andrew Grimmig Sells 50,924 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (DV)

For investors monitoring insider activities, the recent sale by Chief Legal Officer Andrew Grimmig may be of interest as it contributes to the ongoing pattern of insider sales at DoubleVerify Holdings Inc.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

