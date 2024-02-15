Chief Lending Officer William Byers Sells 15,081 Shares of FVCBankcorp Inc

William Byers, Chief Lending Officer of FVCBankcorp Inc (NASDAQ:FVCB), executed a sale of 15,081 shares in the company on February 12, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was carried out at an average price of $12.01 per share, resulting in a total value of $181,172.81.

FVCBankcorp Inc is a bank holding company that provides commercial banking services. The company's offerings include business and personal banking services, focusing on the metropolitan Washington, D.C. market. Its services encompass a range of financial products, including loans, deposits, wealth management, and other banking services tailored to its clients.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 20,081 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues a pattern of sales by the insider, with no recorded buys in the same period.

The insider transaction history for FVCBankcorp Inc shows a trend of more insider sales than buys over the past year. There have been 2 insider buys and 17 insider sells during this timeframe.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of FVCBankcorp Inc were trading at $12.01, giving the company a market cap of $211.013 million. The price-earnings ratio stood at 59.25, which is above both the industry median of 9.2 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price of $12.01 compared to the GuruFocus Value of $13.98 suggests that FVCBankcorp Inc was trading at a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.86, indicating that the stock was considered Modestly Undervalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

