Chief Manufacturing Officer Steffen Sigloch Sells 53,800 Shares of Mueller Industries Inc

Steffen Sigloch, Chief Manufacturing Officer of Mueller Industries Inc (NYSE:MLI), sold 53,800 shares of the company on December 26, 2023, according to a recent SEC Filing. Mueller Industries Inc is a global leader in the manufacturing and distribution of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products, including tubes, fittings, valves, and other items for plumbing, HVAC, refrigeration, and industrial applications.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 326,050 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for Mueller Industries Inc shows a pattern of insider selling, with 0 insider buys and 15 insider sells over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Mueller Industries Inc were trading at $47.59, resulting in a market cap of $5.42 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 8.69, which is below both the industry median of 22.92 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.55, indicating that Mueller Industries Inc is significantly overvalued according to the GF Value of $30.73. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

