Jared Gollob, Chief Medical Officer of Kymera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KYMR), sold 46,137 shares of the company on February 9, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Kymera Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own process of protein degradation.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 46,137 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

Insider Trends

The transaction history for insiders at Kymera Therapeutics Inc indicates a trend of more insider selling than buying over the past year. There has been a total of 1 insider buy and 4 insider sells during this period.

Chief Medical Officer Jared Gollob Sells 46,137 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics Inc

Valuation

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Kymera Therapeutics Inc were trading at $35.5, resulting in a market cap of $2.209 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.05, with a GF Value of $33.97, indicating that Kymera Therapeutics Inc is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

