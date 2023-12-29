Chief Medical Officer Ramiro Sanchez Sells 10,000 Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc

Ramiro Sanchez, Chief Medical Officer of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CERE), executed a sale of 10,000 shares in the company on December 26, 2023, according to a SEC Filing.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing drug candidates to address the unmet needs of patients with neuroscience diseases. The company aims to advance its diversified pipeline of novel treatment candidates targeting various central nervous system (CNS) disorders.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 37,652 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent transaction on December 26 reflects a continuation of this selling trend.

The insider transaction history for Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc indicates a pattern of insider activity. In the past year, there have been 6 insider buys and 25 insider sells. This data suggests a predominance of selling activity among insiders over the period.

On the date of the insider's most recent transaction, shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc were trading at $42.47, giving the company a market capitalization of $7.666 billion.

Investors often monitor insider buy and sell transactions as part of their analysis, as these can provide insights into insiders' perspectives on the stock's future performance. However, insider transactions are not necessarily indicative of future stock movement and should be considered alongside other factors.

