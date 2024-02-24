Chief People Officer Adrienne Gemperle Sells 12,442 Shares of Sweetgreen Inc

Adrienne Gemperle, Chief People Officer of Sweetgreen Inc (NYSE:SG), executed a sale of 12,442 shares in the company on February 22, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Sweetgreen Inc is known for its mission to connect people to real food by serving healthy salads and bowls that are sourced from sustainable farmers and producers.

The transaction was conducted at a price of $11.33 per share, which resulted in a total value of $141,047.86. Following this transaction, the insider's stake in Sweetgreen Inc has been adjusted accordingly in the company's records.

Over the past year, the insider has been active in the market, selling a total of 44,404 shares of Sweetgreen Inc, while not making any purchases. This latest transaction continues the trend observed over the past year, where the insider has consistently been reducing their holdings in the company.

The insider transaction history for Sweetgreen Inc shows a pattern of sales by insiders. In the past year, there have been no insider purchases recorded, while there have been 37 insider sales, indicating a possible consensus among insiders about the stock's prospects.

On the valuation front, Sweetgreen Inc's shares were trading at $11.33 on the day of the insider's recent sale. The company's market capitalization stands at $1.287 billion, reflecting the aggregate value of the company's outstanding shares.

Investors often monitor insider transactions as part of their due diligence process, as they may provide insights into the insider's perspective on the company's current valuation and future prospects. However, it is important to consider a wide range of factors when evaluating the potential implications of insider trading activity.

