Chief Product Officer Paul Gubbay has executed a sale of 10,000 shares of Squarespace Inc (NYSE:SQSP) on March 4, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was carried out at an average price of $32.75 per share, resulting in a total value of $327,500.

Squarespace Inc is a company that specializes in providing software as a service for website building and hosting. Its customers use pre-built website templates and drag-and-drop elements to create and modify webpages. Squarespace is known for its ease of use, sleek design templates, and broad range of functionalities, including e-commerce, domain registration, and analytics.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 25,000 shares of Squarespace Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a series of transactions that have taken place over the last twelve months.

The insider transaction history for Squarespace Inc shows a pattern of insider sales, with 38 insider sells recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same period.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, Squarespace Inc shares were trading at $32.75, giving the company a market capitalization of $4.364 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.23, with a GuruFocus Value of $26.61, indicating that Squarespace Inc is modestly overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is a proprietary valuation metric used by GuruFocus, which is derived from historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes as forecasted by Morningstar analysts.

Chief Product Officer Paul Gubbay Sells 10,000 Shares of Squarespace Inc (SQSP)

Chief Product Officer Paul Gubbay Sells 10,000 Shares of Squarespace Inc (SQSP)

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

