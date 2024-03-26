Chief Revenue Officer Yuval Harry Sells 14,938 Shares of Hippo Holdings Inc (HIPO)

Yuval Harry, Chief Revenue Officer of Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO), has sold 14,938 shares of the company on March 22, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $17.2 per share, resulting in a total value of $256,933.6.

Hippo Holdings Inc is a property and casualty insurance company that leverages technology to provide homeowners with a new standard of care and protection. The company offers a range of insurance products and services designed to safeguard homeowners' most valuable assets and provide peace of mind.

Over the past year, the insider has engaged in the sale of 14,938 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a broader trend observed within the company's insider transaction history.

The insider transaction history for Hippo Holdings Inc reveals a balanced activity of insider trades over the past year, with 2 insider buys and 2 insider sells recorded.

On the valuation front, Hippo Holdings Inc's shares were trading at $17.2 each on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of approximately $431.762 million.

The insider's recent transaction contributes to the ongoing analysis of insider trends, which is an essential aspect for investors to consider as part of their research on the company.

