Superior Group Of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC), a company specializing in the provision of uniform programs, promotional products, and related services, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Philip Koosed, the Chief Strategy Officer, sold 9,000 shares of the company on March 18, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in an SEC Filing.Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 9,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues a pattern of insider activity at Superior Group Of Companies Inc, which has seen a balance of insider buys and sells over the past year, with 3 insider buys and 3 insider sells reported.

Chief Strategy Officer Philip Koosed Sells 9,000 Shares of Superior Group Of Companies Inc (SGC)

On the valuation front, shares of Superior Group Of Companies Inc were trading at $15.64 on the day of the insider's recent sale, resulting in a market capitalization of $272.368 million. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 29.64, which is above both the industry median of 19.27 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.1, indicating that Superior Group Of Companies Inc is considered Modestly Overvalued based on its GF Value of $14.22. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which factors in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.The insider's decision to sell shares could be interpreted in various ways by investors, but it is important to consider the transaction within the broader context of the company's performance, valuation metrics, and overall insider trading trends.

